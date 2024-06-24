E-Paper

Why you should go to Legoland Dubai Resort on Tuesday

Take a break at the Lego-themed park

By CT Desk

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 4:00 PM

Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 4:01 PM

Feel like splashing around in a pool and letting your inner kid out? Well, now you can do it at a discount. At least at Legoland Dubai Resort on Tuesdays.

The waterpark and theme park are offering tickets at a whopping 40 percent discount as part of the Totally Tremendous Tuesdays programme. But you do need a valid Emirates to go on this bricktacular adventure (the discount applies only to UAE residents). The offer is on until October 25.


