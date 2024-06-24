Why you should go to Legoland Dubai Resort on Tuesday

His upcoming project is called 'Pushpa 2'
Feel like splashing around in a pool and letting your inner kid out? Well, now you can do it at a discount. At least at Legoland Dubai Resort on Tuesdays.
The waterpark and theme park are offering tickets at a whopping 40 percent discount as part of the Totally Tremendous Tuesdays programme. But you do need a valid Emirates to go on this bricktacular adventure (the discount applies only to UAE residents). The offer is on until October 25.
ALSO READ:
His upcoming project is called 'Pushpa 2'
The trio were in Srinagar on vacation
He plants a sapling as part of the green initiative
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh sings, dances to 'Angreji Beat'
Charlotte and George were also in the photos
The film, which begins streaming on July 3, also stars Kevin Bacon
The new season will feature Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani
Coughlan is being trolled for an alleged ‘Photoshopped waist’