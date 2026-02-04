Why Trump called Trevor Noah ‘talentless’ after the Grammys

Donald Trump once again took aim at a late-night comedian, this time over a joke made during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. More than 15 million viewers tuned in to Sunday night’s ceremony, including the former president, who was apparently not amused by host Trevor Noah’s humour.

During his opening monologue, Noah — who noted this was his final year hosting the Grammys — joked about “term limits,” a clear nod to Trump. The sharper moment came later while introducing Song of the Year. Noah quipped that the award was coveted “almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” adding that with Jeffrey Epstein’s island gone, Trump “needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

The joke triggered a furious response from Trump on Truth Social, a social media service launched by the President himself in 2022, shortly after the broadcast. He called the show “virtually unwatchable” and singled out Noah, labelling him “almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel.” Trump also angrily denied Noah’s reference to Epstein’s island, insisting he had never been there, despite appearing in Epstein-related files. There has never been evidence that Trump actually visited the island.

Trump also called Noah a “total loser” and a “talentless dope,” and threatened legal action. “He better get his facts straight,” Trump wrote, adding that he planned to “send my lawyers” after the comedian.

But legal experts aren’t convinced the threat carries weight. Trump already has multiple lawsuits pending against media organisations, including The New York Times and the BBC. According to lawyers consulted by Vulture, it would be extremely difficult for Trump to win a defamation case over a joke made during an awards show. Courts traditionally protect satire and comedy under free speech.

For now, the threat doesn't appear to have any legal backing; just another chapter in Trump’s long-running feud with comedians who mock him.