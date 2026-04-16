'Why should we go there and try to make America look great?': Kangana Ranaut on Hollywood

In a career spanning two decades, Kangana Ranaut has carved a distinct niche for herself in Bollywood. Known for her fearless approach, she consistently pushes boundaries by experimenting with diverse roles and taking on new challenges. However, she is yet to be seen in a Hollywood project.

While several leading ladies from Bollywood, such as Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, have explored the cinematic space abroad, Kangana, in a recent interview with ANI, revealed she has no plans to enter Hollywood.

"I'm not crazy about Hollywood because it has a very specific agenda to make films that make America look great. So, we should have our own agenda. Why should we unnecessarily go there and try to make America look great?" Kangana opined.

Whether it was delivering blockbuster women-oriented film Queen or donning the director's hat with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Emergency, the actor-politician has consistently pushed her boundaries and strived to create something exceptional.

Last year, at the Waves Summit, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke candidly about her future plans, emphasising that she is not eyeing a career in Hollywood.

During a panel discussion, Karan Johar reminded Kareena of her earlier comment that everyone is heading to Hollywood. Karan then asked whether she, too, is planning to make the move anytime soon.

In her response, Kareena proudly said, "I am very happy with my Indian movies and acting."

Notably, Alia Bhatt is among the most recent leading Bollywood actresses to foray into Hollywood, landing a key role in 2023's Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.