Why Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan loves Dubai

A docu-drama on how a man conned women he met on a dating app — and how they got together to deal him comeuppance. But underlying the broader narrative is the story of how technology can be fraught with human vulnerabilities
Entertainment2 days ago
Popular Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan, who has appeared in several films and TV dramas, was recently in Dubai shooting and took time out to enjoy the sights and sounds as well.
Like many celebrities, Ahsan also feels Dubai is a city whose people are “quite warm and welcoming,” making him feel at home. Dropping into the Khaleej Times office for a chat, Ahsan revealed his favourite pastime is hanging out at Dubai's beaches.
Work-wise, Ahsan was in Dubai for a TV commercial (TVC) shoot. But “my family wanted to join me,” Ahsan shared. “So, we shot for three days and are staying for a few more days to relax and unwind.”
Ahsan, who is also a talk show host, recently shared a video on his Instagram with a caption that read: “When work becomes play, and play becomes work!”
In the video, Ahsan was joined by three others at a table with dune buggies in the background. “We were moving around,” he says. “We went to the Safari and other different locations. I was working and having a good time. So that's how it became fun for me as well.”
Apart from the TVC, Ahsan has a few projects lined up for his fans. One is Chakkar, a thriller, while the other is a rom-com titled Rehbara, which is slated to release later this year. Fans will also witness Ahsan reuniting with his “favourite co-star” Saba Qamar after nearly six years in their latest television series Fraud, which was shot in Karachi.
Even after six years, reigniting his onscreen chemistry with Saba will not be a task for Ahsan because the two friends have “kept meeting” and talking to each other. “She is so good, and when you get that kind of response as an actor, it is nice,” Ahsan said.
In Dubai, Ahsan has been catching up with friends from multi-cultural backgrounds. “We get together and have such a good time and learn so much,” he said, adding that the city is also very peaceful and secure. And that is why Ahsan loves Dubai!
Look out for the complete interview with Ahsan Khan in City Times soon.
