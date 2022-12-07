Why Matthew Perry never watched 'Friends'

The actor faced an addiction battle during his time on the hit sitcom

By ANI Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 9:48 AM

Friends alum Matthew Perry has revealed that his addiction battle he faced during his time on the hit sitcom was the reason why he never watched the popular show.

According to Fox News, Perry recently, while talking about his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing to CBC, spoke about why he has never gone back to watch the show that was so loved by millions.

He said, "I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people and that's why I can't watch the show, 'cause I was brutally thin."

The actor went on to add that if he did watch the show, he would be able to tell exactly what substances he had taken during each season based on his appearance.

"I didn't watch the show, and haven't watched the show, because I could go, drinking, substances, drinking, substances... I could tell season by season by how I looked. That's why I don't wanna watch it, because that's what I see," the actor said, reported Fox News.

The actor, however, added he still does want to watch the show that has become such a big hit across generations. "I think I'm gonna start to watch it, because it really has been an incredible thing to watch it touch the hearts of different generations," Perry shared, as per Fox News.

In 2021, Perry along with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc returned to the set of Friends for a reunion special.