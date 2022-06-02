Why Johnny Depp wasn't in courtroom when he won his lawsuit against Amber Heard

The star was noticeably absent when the jury announced he had triumphed in his defamation trial against ex-wife

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 9:04 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 9:12 AM

Johnny Depp was seen at a pub in Newcastle, UK on Wednesday as jurors announced he had won his lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old movie star was noticeably absent from the US courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia when the jury awarded him $10.35 million in damages in the highly publicised defamation trial.

A representative for Depp confirmed to The New York Post that the actor was at The Bridge Tavern in Northern England. Viral tweets showed the actor waving to fans as security ushered him out of the pub.

ALSO READ:

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean star had flown to the UK after closing arguments on Friday. He performed with rocker Jeff Beck at two concerts in London and Sheffield.

The seven-member Fairfax jury on Wednesday afternoon also found that Heard's counterclaim had merits, awarding her $2 million in damages. The trial featured lurid testimony with explicit details about the movie stars' short and volatile marriage.