Why Johnny Depp wasn't in courtroom when he won his lawsuit against Amber Heard

The festival awarded two films the Grand Prix: 'Close' and 'Stars at Noon'
Entertainment4 days ago
Johnny Depp was seen at a pub in Newcastle, UK on Wednesday as jurors announced he had won his lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.
The 58-year-old movie star was noticeably absent from the US courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia when the jury awarded him $10.35 million in damages in the highly publicised defamation trial.
A representative for Depp confirmed to The New York Post that the actor was at The Bridge Tavern in Northern England. Viral tweets showed the actor waving to fans as security ushered him out of the pub.
ALSO READ:
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean star had flown to the UK after closing arguments on Friday. He performed with rocker Jeff Beck at two concerts in London and Sheffield.
The seven-member Fairfax jury on Wednesday afternoon also found that Heard's counterclaim had merits, awarding her $2 million in damages. The trial featured lurid testimony with explicit details about the movie stars' short and volatile marriage.
The festival awarded two films the Grand Prix: 'Close' and 'Stars at Noon'
Entertainment4 days ago
The Tesla chief was in a brief relationship with Heard after she and Depp split
Entertainment4 days ago
The play featuring Annu Kapoor will take place at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium tonight
Entertainment4 days ago
The actor has denied hitting his ex-wife and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship
Entertainment4 days ago
She thanked cast and crew among others in a statement on Friday.
Entertainment4 days ago
Revathy bags best actress title for her role in the film Bhoothakalam
Entertainment5 days ago
Their authenticity and passion have helped them connect with audiences from around the globe
Entertainment5 days ago