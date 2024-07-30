E-Paper

Why is Shah Rukh Khan headed to the US?

He's reportedly headed to the country for corrective eye treatment

By CT Desk

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by PTI)

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 2:06 PM

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is on his way to the US for emergency treatment.

ABP News Bureau reports that Khan will be in the US for corrective eye treatment after a procedure in Mumbai didn’t go as planned.


He reportedly had cataract surgery in Mumbai.

The Jawan actor is scheduled to go to Switzerland on August 7th or 8th, but there’s no news on whether this is a business, pleasure or medical trip.


Last year, Khan released a slew of movies including Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki. And while there are no releases planned for this year, he has signed up for a movie alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. They will be seen together in Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller, The King.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment