Why is burnout so common in offices?

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 7:17 PM

At 52, Mr. X, a seasoned CEO and board chairman, had mastered many things in his life. But despite his outward composure, the past year had revealed some challenging new concerns.

Random, uncharacteristic outbursts of anger, frequently forgetting where he had placed his car keys, poor results during a recent health check-up, and consistent strain in his marital relationship caused him to seek help.

Working with me to tackle his concerns offered him the opportunity to pause, reflect, reassess and regain his previous sense of autonomy.

The High Stakes of Executive Stress

Executives occupy roles that come with immense pressure and high stakes. The responsibilities of making crucial decisions, managing teams, and meeting organisational goals often lead to chronic stress and anxiety. According to a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association (APA), 76 percent of employees in leadership positions report experiencing significant stress, with 39 percent indicating that their stress levels have increased over the past year.

Why The Urgency ?

If you are a business executive familiar with the relentless pressure and high stakes of your responsibility, you are probably also familiar with the fact that stress and anxiety are not just fleeting emotions...they tend to stick around and show up in the most unexpected places, as in Mr X’s experience

Today, let’s dive into the consequences of ignoring rising stress levels, and how this can deeply affect your performance, health, and overall quality of life.

Performance Decline

Persistent anxiety and sustained feelings of being overwhelmed can significantly weaken cognitive functions that are critical for executive performance.

Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a New York University neuroscientist, notes that “anxiety can hijack the brain’s ability to process information efficiently, leading to a state of hyper-vigilance that is counterproductive in a professional setting.”

Research from the University of California, Berkeley, further highlights how anxiety affects the part of the brain responsible for decision-making, problem-solving, and emotional regulation. This impairment can lead to reduced focus, decreased creativity, and poor decision-making skills. For executives, this means that anxiety not only potentially hampers their ability to lead effectively but can also diminish overall productivity.

Health Risks: the writing's on the wall

“The body is not designed to handle constant, unrelenting stress,” says Dr. Robert Sapolsky. “Over time, the wear and tear can lead to severe health consequences.”

Dr. Sapolsky, a professor of biology and neurology at Stanford University, explains that stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that when chronically elevated, can cause continued inflammation and damage to the whole body.

According to the American Institute of Stress, prolonged exposure to stress can lead to serious health problems, including heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that individuals with high levels of stress had a 27 percent increased risk of heart disease and a 32 percent increased risk of stroke compared to those with lower stress levels.

No days off: Quality of Life

The constant pressure of unattended stress can lead to burnout, which is described as “a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress and overwork, leading to diminished performance and personal well-being”.

This disconnection can easily spill over into your personal life and affect relationships and overall happiness.

Signs to look out for:

Here are the typical characteristics of burnout, cited from multiple sources including Mayo Clinic and World Health Organisation(WHO):

Exhaustion: This can be physical, emotional, or mental. Individuals feel drained and unable to cope with day-to-day demands.

Cynicism or Detachment: An indifferent attitude towards job responsibilities and colleagues.

Reduced Performance: Individuals experiencing burnout often find it difficult to concentrate and complete tasks effectively resulting in a noticeable decline in productivity.

Emotional Blunting: Feeling an overall sense of numbness or apathy, and/or difficulty experiencing positive emotions and finding social interactions draining.

Irritability and Short Temper: The constant state of exhaustion and stress reduces the ability to manage emotions effectively.