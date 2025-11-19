Why wasn't Himani Shivpuri a part of 'DDLJ's climax?

Veteran Bollywood actress Himani Shivpuri, known for delivering memorable performances across Hindi cinema and television, looked back on her time working in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's cult classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Shivpuri, who essayed the role of Kajol's on-screen aunt, revealed why she was not part of the film's climax.

Revealing that her husband passed away at the same time, the actress spoke about how she was forced to step away from the project.

"...There was a climax scene, I believe. I don't remember anything about the climax scene. I just knew that my husband had died, and I was all alone in this new city. We didn't know anyone. They (DDLJ team) got to know about it. Farida ji came to see me, and she must have told Mr Chopra (Yash Chopra). I didn't even remember that I had to go there after two days for the Panvel shooting of the climax. I got a call from Yash Raj Productions, and Yash ji said, 'I understand that this has happened, and we know that you cannot come'."

Shivpuri revealed how she had to turn down the climax shooting due to the final rites of her husband, when her son was still studying in Dehradun.

"They had a shooting in two days, and everybody's dates were there. So they had to shoot it. I am the only one who is not there in the climax. Everyone is there... Except me," the actress added.

Despite a significant setback in her personal life, Himani Shivpuri recalled returning to work shortly after, driven by the responsibility of her household and raising her son.

"God was kind. With God and my parents' blessings, I was fortunate to do films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, which became a big hit. Then DDLJ also became another hit. And I was already shooting for Pardes. Work kept on coming. I never had to go and ask anyone for work or anything. At one point, people considered me lucky. David Ji (David Dhawan) used to say, 'Films don't work if you are not in them'," she said.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ was released in 1995 and went on to become one of India's biggest hits.

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, alongside Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, and Mandira Bedi, among others.