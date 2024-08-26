Why does Jenna Ortega hate AI?

The couple married on June 23 in Mumbai
Actor Jenna Ortega deleted her account on X, formerly Twitter) after receiving artificial intelligence (AI)-generated objectionable content related to her, reported Deadline.
While talking in the context of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and the second season of Netflix's Wednesday, the actress spoke about growing up in the limelight and managing her identity as a young woman in Hollywood. While discussing her upcoming film, an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel Klara and the Sun, directed by Taika Waititi in which she portrays the titular robot, Ortega stated that her experience with AI has been "terrifying."
"I hate AI," she said. "I mean, here's the thing: AI could be used for incredible things. I think I saw something the other day where they were saying that artificial intelligence was able to detect breast cancer four years before it progressed. That's beautiful. Let's keep it to that. Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It's terrifying. It's corrupt. It's wrong."
The Emmy-nominated actor continued, "I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, 'Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image.' I ended up deleting it about two, three years ago because the influx after the show had come out -- these absurd images and photos, and I already in a confused state that I just deleted it."
She added, "It was disgusting, and it made me feel bad. It made me feel uncomfortable. Anyway, that's why I deleted it, because I couldn't say anything without seeing something like that. So one day I just woke up, and I thought, 'Oh, I don't need this anymore.' So I dropped it," reported Deadline.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be out in UAE theatres on September 5.
