Why Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' broke Cillian Murphy's heart

'I couldn't take the pain anymore': Britney Spears finally speaks up on divorce with Sam Asghari
The pop star's estranged husband believed she cheated on him with a staff member at her house
Cillian Murphy, the star of Oppenheimer, has revealed the Christopher Nolan film he wishes he had been a part of – "Interstellar." Despite his recurring appearances in Nolan's films, Murphy's regret centers around missing out on the 2014 space epic.
Having featured in a string of Nolan's works since the 2005 "Batman Begins," including "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "The Dark Knight Rises," and "Dunkirk," Murphy's journey with the director has been longstanding. However, it's "Interstellar" that stands out as the film that captured his admiration.
In an interview with The Independent, Murphy was asked about any Nolan film he would have liked to be a part of. Without hesitation, he singled out "Interstellar."
“I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional. I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me," he said. “It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever.”
When questioned about selecting another Nolan film to complement Oppenheimer, Murphy maintained his choice, opting for Interstellar once again. He added that for those seeking a shorter film, the 2017 war drama Dunkirk would be an excellent alternative.
