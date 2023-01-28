Why Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan calls Salman Khan the 'GOAT'

The 'Pathaan' star responds to fans during online Q&A session

By ANI Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 4:41 PM

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) who is basking in the massive success of his latest film 'Pathaan', called Salman Khan 'GOAT', during an interaction with fans on social media.

On Saturday, when the 'Pathaan' star was conducting his regular #AskSRK Q&A session a fan asked him, "Sir Pathaan has become a hit, but you cannot match Salman Khan's successes at the box office."

To which SRK replied, "Salman bhai is, what you guys term these days the 'GOAT' (greatest of all time)."

During the 15 minutes, online session the actor answered several questions related to Salman, who also featured in a cameo in 'Pathaan'.

Another Salman Khan supporter, who watched 'Pathaan' became anSRK fan after watching the film. "Amazing. Mindblowing. Fantabolous. I went to watch the movie as a Salman Khan fan, but came out as an SRK fan," he wrote.

To which SRL replied, "Even I am a fan of Tiger (Salman), but please keep me in your heart along with your favourite star."

'Pathaan' marked SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

The movie received a massive response globally. It has crossed more than Rs3 billion in sales worldwide.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: