Why Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan wants to 'break the mould'

Bollywood, as we know, is always in flux. One Thursday, audiences want blood-pumping action; the next, they’re weeping into their popcorn over heartbreak ballads, videos of which take the internet by storm.

But in the middle of box-office pressures, budget realities, and even the AI takeover, actor Varun Dhawan is firmly betting on the oldest medicine in the book: laughter.

His upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, promises just that. “Everyone needs to have a good laugh,” Varun tells City Times in an exclusive Zoom chat. He has visibly missed this genre. “Even a doctor will tell you laughter is good for your health. That’s the aim with this film — a funny, heartwarming family entertainer."

Varun believes following a trend hasn't worked for Hindi films in a long time. "That, if an action is working, do action."

So, his new film comes in to "break the mould".

The trailer already screams classic romcom — complete with outrageous proposals, awkward rejections, and plenty of musical drama. Among Varun's last outings, he was seen shapeshifting in Bhediya and flexing emotional muscles in Jugjugg Jeeyo, but the actor was long itching to return to a genre that first won him fans.

“I hadn’t done a romcom in so long,” he admits. “Sunny wears his heart on his sleeve. He believes in love, loyalty, and forever. But he’s stuck in today’s dating world where there are ‘situationships’ and ‘vacationships’ — basically, too many ships sinking at once.”

Sounds like modern love in a nutshell. And as seen in the opening of the trailer, even Sunny’s grand Bahubali-style proposal meets a brutal rejection. “That’s a bummer,” Varun laughs.

Of course, no Bollywood romcom is complete without music, and Sunny Sanskari is armed with an eclectic album. “Music is what sets us apart from the West,” Varun says. “We have Sachet-Parampara, Arijit Singh, Guru Randhawa, Sonu Nigam, Khesarilal Yadav, Masoom Sharma… it’s a very rich mix. And honestly, some of our best songs are yet to be revealed.”

One song already creating ripples is Bijuria. When American YouTuber iShowSpeed grooved to it on livestream, Varun was as surprised as the rest of us. “That was wild. He’s someone who, like Sunny, wears his heart on his sleeve.”

The vibe clearly carried on to the set, where co-stars kept the energy high. Janhvi Kapoor, Varun’s leading lady, with whom he worked together in Bawaal, seems to have kept him constantly on his toes — even hiding fake snakes in his room while they shot in Udaipur. “She’s a sweetheart, but there’s never a dull moment with her,” Varun says. “And then there’s Maniesh Paul — our chemistry is going people should watch out for.”

Behind the chaos is the steady hand of director Shashank Khaitan (Dhadak), with whom Varun has already delivered hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. “We understand each other’s rhythm,” Varun says. “The character of Sunny even came from Shashank’s idea of how people deal with exes. Plus, Sunny comes from a jeweller’s family — which was fun because I actually know my diamonds, cuts, everything.”

But Varun isn’t just clowning around. He’s also acutely aware of today’s box office climate. “The Hindi film box office is doing better this year, but the key is entertainment. People don’t come to theatres to be preached at. They want to be entertained.”

And once he’s done making us laugh, Varun will swing hard in the other direction with Border 2, which he calls his “biggest release ever".

The actor has long thrived on juggling genres — from the chilling intensity of Badlapur to the over-the-top antics of Main Tera Hero. “Both were defining for me,” he reflects. “I would want to try and get accepted in both genres.”

In theatrical mode

Naturally, OTT has entered the chat. Varun’s global series Citadel: Honey Bunny scratched his itch for long-form storytelling, but for now, the actor says he’s firmly in theatrical mode. “I’m not saying I won’t ever do more, but right now, my focus is on the big screen.”

And then there’s the elephant in the room — or rather, the algorithm. With AI generating songs, scripts, and even faces, we ask Varun where he stands on the future of creativity. His reply is sharp. “AI is fun if used correctly, but it’s also scary. There needs to be regulation because misuse can lead to identity theft. Technology is so advanced now, you don’t know what’s real or fake. Honestly, you could be AI,” he jokes, before adding, “It's a very big conversation today; it is scary, it is crazy.”

Crazy or not, one thing is certain: Varun Dhawan doesn't look like he's leaving his fate to box-office trends. With Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, releasing October 2 in the UAE, he’s backing joy, nostalgia, and a little bit of madness.