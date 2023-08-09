Why Aryan Khan doesn't want SRK to star in his debut series

The show reportedly titled Stardom will be Aryan's entry into the world of Bollywood

By CT Desk Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM

The highly anticipated debut series of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, has already sparked significant interest. Titled Stardom according to rumors, the series marks Aryan's entry into the world of Bollywood, but not as an actor - rather, he's making his debut as a director. While speculation about the series has been circulating for a while, recent reports indicate that Shah Rukh Khan extended an offer to make an appearance in the show, which Aryan declined. Furthermore, it's been suggested that Aryan is fielding substantial offers for the streaming rights of the series, with some reaching up to Rs1.2 billion.

Sources have shared insights into the father-son dynamics in relation to the series. While Shah Rukh Khan expressed his willingness to make a cameo appearance in Aryan's series, the latter turned down the offer. This decision was reportedly rooted in Aryan's desire to avoid any perception of capitalizing on his privileged background. A source told Indian media portal Koimoi: “Ever since Aryan chose direction and not acting as his profession, SRK has made it very clear that he wants to be a part of Aryan’s webseries. But Aryan would rather not invite comments of star-son privileges so early in his career. So no, I don’t think SRK will be in Stardom.”

Rumours also suggest that streaming platforms are eager to secure the series for their platforms. According to another source, a streaming platform is prepared to invest a substantial sum, potentially as high as Rs1.2 billion, to acquire the streaming rights. "Where filmmakers are signing up for Seasons 3 ,4 & 5 even before Season 1 is complete, look at this boy’s integrity and self-confidence. He won’t sell his series to any buyer until he is ready with the finished product, post-production editing and all," the source said.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have yet to comment on these recent developments. Earlier reports indicated that the web series, rumoured to comprise six episodes, will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

ALSO READ: