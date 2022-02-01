UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Whoopi Goldberg apologises after uproar over controversial Holocaust remark

The actor said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.'

Reuters
Reuters

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 3:42 PM

Hollywood actor and TV host Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts of ABC's The View, a talk show, has apologised for a highly controversial remark she made in an episode on January 31.

The episode involved a discussion examining the Tennessee school board's decision to ban Maus: A Survivor's Tale, a Pulitzer prize-winning graphic novel about the experiences of a Holocaust survivor.

"It's about man's inhumanity to man— that's what it's about," explained the famed actor.

At the time, she was corrected by another of her co-hosts, Ana Navarro, who said that the Holocaust was "about white supremacy", to which she replied that it did not matter, "because black, white, Jews...everybody eats [ate] each other."

Her remark prompted a slew of angry comments from various areas of the Internet. The Auschwitz Museum also corrected her mistake by citing extensive information on the Holocaust (1941-45).

Whoopi tweeted an apology later on: "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."


More news from Entertainment