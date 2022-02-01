Whoopi Goldberg apologises after uproar over controversial Holocaust remark

The actor said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.'

Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 3:42 PM

Hollywood actor and TV host Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts of ABC's The View, a talk show, has apologised for a highly controversial remark she made in an episode on January 31.

The episode involved a discussion examining the Tennessee school board's decision to ban Maus: A Survivor's Tale, a Pulitzer prize-winning graphic novel about the experiences of a Holocaust survivor.

"It's about man's inhumanity to man— that's what it's about," explained the famed actor.

At the time, she was corrected by another of her co-hosts, Ana Navarro, who said that the Holocaust was "about white supremacy", to which she replied that it did not matter, "because black, white, Jews...everybody eats [ate] each other."

Her remark prompted a slew of angry comments from various areas of the Internet. The Auschwitz Museum also corrected her mistake by citing extensive information on the Holocaust (1941-45).

Whoopi tweeted an apology later on: "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."