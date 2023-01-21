'Who is Shah Rukh Khan?' Asks Indian minister amid protests against actor's film Pathaan

Chief minister of north east state ensures he will take action if any incident of law-and-order violation is reported

PTI

By ANI Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 10:11 PM

Reacting to alleged protests in the north east Indian state of Assam against the release of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Pathaan', Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he doesn't know Shah Rukh Khan and neither is he heard of the movie 'Pathaan'.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Sarma said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans?"

"I have not heard about any movie by the name of 'Pathaan' and neither do I have any time for it," he added.

He, however, ensured that he will take action against if any incident of law-and-order violation is reported.

"Action will be taken, if law and order is violated. But, so far, I have not received any complaints from the cinema hall owners or the makers of the film. If there's been any incident, Shah Rukh Khan, himself, should call me up. If he does so, I will look into the matter," the minister further said.

When he was told about the superstar, Sarma said that the people of his state should be concerned about Assamese films and not Hindi ones.

"We should rather focus watching the Assamese movie Dr Bezbaruah part 2, which has been directed by Sanjive Narain," he said.

Several people allegedly stormed into a cinema hall in Assam's Narengi on Friday, vandalising property and burning down posters of 'Pathaan'.

'Pathaan' has been mired in controversy ever since Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to one of its songs - 'Besharam Rang'.

Mishra had said, "The costumes in the song, at first glance, are objectionable. It is clear that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.

