Who is Owen Cooper? The 15-year-old actor who won an Emmy for 'Adolescence'

At just 15 years old, Owen Cooper has pulled off something actors with decades of experience still dream about: he’s now an Emmy winner. The Adolescence star became the youngest-ever male actor to win a Primetime Emmy, taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. With his sharp performance, humble acceptance speech, and boyish sense of wonder on the red carpet, Cooper is the name everyone is talking about in the wake of this year’s awards.

From Warrington to Hollywood

Born in Warrington, England, in December 2009, Cooper never set out to become an actor. According to reports, his first dream was to play football. But a twist of fate led him to join drama classes at The Drama Mob in Manchester, where he discovered a love for performance. Inspired by Tom Holland’s role in The Impossible, Cooper decided to give acting a real shot.

It didn’t take long for that gamble to pay off. When Netflix announced open auditions for a daring new series, Adolescence, Cooper sent in a self-tape. He was one of over 500 hopefuls, but his natural talent stood out immediately. The show’s co-creator and star Stephen Graham later described finding Cooper as the production’s “biggest achievement.”

The breakout role in Adolescence

Cooper was only 14 when Adolescence was filmed, and the project was unlike anything he, or most of the audience, had ever seen. Each episode was shot in one continuous take, amplifying the intensity of the story. Cooper played Jamie Miller, a troubled teenager arrested for the murder of a female classmate.

The series struck a nerve, weaving together themes of toxic masculinity, online “incel” culture, and the dangers of digital radicalisation. Within its first three months on Netflix, Adolescence racked up 140 million views and sparked global debate about the role of the internet in shaping young men’s identities.

Critics praised Cooper’s haunting, nuanced performance, noting his ability to balance raw vulnerability with flashes of violence and confusion. For a first professional role, it was nothing short of extraordinary.

A night of firsts

On Emmy night, Cooper’s nerves were visible as he stepped on stage to accept the award. “Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here,” he told the audience, holding his award. He thanked his family, the Adolescence crew, and Stephen Graham, who played his on-screen father. “It may have my name on this award,” he added, “but it really belongs to the people behind the camera and Stephen and all the cast.”

Backstage, Cooper admitted he had one simple wish that evening: to meet fellow nominee Jake Gyllenhaal. Hollywood delivered. On the red carpet, Gyllenhaal gifted the teenager a small toy duck, explaining it was a “lucky duck” similar to one he’d once received before an Oscar nomination. Cooper grinned ear to ear, tucking it into his pocket.

Jake Gyllenhaal surprises Adolesence's Owen Cooper before the Emmys ð­ pic.twitter.com/qKEwi1iD80 — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2025

A Record-breaking oment

Cooper’s win cements him in Emmy history. While actress Roxana Zal still holds the record as the youngest acting winner at 14 for Something About Amelia in 1984, Cooper is the youngest male ever to win. He triumphed over a tough category that included Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Ashley Walters (Adolescence), Bill Camp and Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent), and Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex).

It wasn’t just Cooper who walked away a winner; Adolescence dominated the night, also taking home trophies for Best Limited Series, Best Directing, Best Writing, Best Actor (for Graham), and Best Supporting Actress (for Erin Doherty).

What’s next for Owen Cooper?

The world may have only just discovered Owen Cooper, but he’s already lining up an impressive slate of roles. He will play young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s highly anticipated Wuthering Heights, set for release in 2026. He’s also appearing in the BBC Three series Film Club.