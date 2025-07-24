Who is Aneet Padda? 'Saiyaara' star's journey from Amritsar to Bollywood

If Saiyaara has you reaching for tissues and humming its soundtrack on loop, you’re not alone. Mohit Suri’s musical romance has struck a chord with audiences across the world — and while much of the early buzz was around Ahaan Panday’s big YRF debut, there’s also another breakout actor who’s stealing hearts.

From Amritsar to the big screen

Aneet Padda’s journey reads like a modern-day movie script. Born in Amritsar, she grew up in a middle-class Punjabi household far removed from the glitz of Bollywood. After finishing school at Spring Dale Senior School, she moved to New Delhi to pursue a degree in Sociology at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University. But even as she aced her academics, the acting bug had already bitten.

By the time she was in college, Aneet was already juggling classes with auditions. She booked major TV commercials for brands like Cadbury, Nescafé, Paytm, and many others. Those ads — now resurfacing on social media — confirm the on-screen spark long before Saiyaara came calling.

Not her first role

Contrary to what most people think, Saiyaara isn’t Aneet’s acting debut — just one that’s brought her mainstream acclaim. The 22-year-old first appeared in Salaam Venky (2022), a Kajol-starrer, where she played a supporting role as Nandini. She then made waves in Amazon Prime’s Big Girls Don’t Cry (2024), where she played Roohi — a feisty, layered teenager navigating the messiness of life in an elite boarding school.

The audition story everyone’s talking about

When Aneet first showed up at Mohit Suri’s office, she wore a bright yellow flowy dress. Why? Because that’s how she imagined Vaani Batra, her character in Saiyaara, would dress. But that wasn’t how Mohit Suri had envisioned her at all. “What are you wearing?” he reportedly said in disbelief. To make matters worse, Aneet got nervous and started rambling.

It was Ahaan, her soon-to-be co-star, who convinced Suri to give her a second chance.

She returned, this time in a simple white kurta and jeans, understated, grounded, and exactly the look and feel Vaani required. "I wanted someone untouched by cosmetic tweaks," Suri revealed later in an interview. And Aneet brought that raw energy into the role and more.

Winning hearts

Since the film’s release, Aneet has become a name to remember. Many are even calling her chemistry with Ahaan the love story Gen-Z has been waiting for. Her portrayal of Vaani and her voice (which fans are now obsessing over) has resonated with the masses.

And Bollywood has taken note. The likes of Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor have been singing her praises, her old ads are going viral again, and fans are calling her the “national crush” of 2025.

But what makes Aneet’s story even more striking is how familiar it feels — like someone you might’ve sat next to in class. Except now, she’s gracing every big screen in the country. She’s also spoken about juggling Delhi University exams while auditioning for Saiyaara, about being both a student and a striver — and how grateful she feels to be living her dream.

Beyond the big screen

Beyond the big screen, Aneet is also using her voice to spark meaningful conversations. In an interview following the release of Big Girls Don’t Cry, which has now been doing rounds on social media, she reflected on what feminism means to her:

“Feminism to me is cerebral opportunity," said Aneet. "It’s got so much less to do with putting women up or men down and so much more to do with bringing equilibrium and reducing the gender gap that exists in so many facets of life, whether it be social, cultural or economic."

Well, isn't there something refreshingly real about a newcomer who isn’t all glitz and gloss? We can’t wait to see what she does next.