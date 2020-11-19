Whitney Houston’s stepson Bobby Jr. dies at 28

Bobby Brown's son’s death comes five years after the death of half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Bobby Brown Jr, son of singer Bobby Brown and stepson of the late Whitney Houston, has been found dead in Los Angeles, according to news sources. He was 28. Singer-songwriter Landon Brown, who is the eldest son of Bobby Sr., confirmed his brother's death on social media.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson tells E! News that authorities responded to a report of a medical emergency on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Upon arriving on the scene, they discovered a dead body, but were unable to disclose the identity of the deceased.

A cause of death was not clear, but foul play is not suspected, a Los Angeles police spokesman said.

According to TMZ, Brown Jr. is one of Bobby's seven children. He was 13 when he, along with Bobbi Kristina, appeared on the family's short-lived Bravo reality show, "Being Bobby Brown."

His mother is Kim Ward, who Bobby dated off and on for 11 years before he got engaged to Whitney.