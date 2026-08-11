Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' look gets its own Barbie doll

Whitney Houston’s unforgettable I Wanna Dance with Somebody era is getting Barbie-fied.

Mattel has unveiled a new Whitney Houston Barbie Signature doll, immortalising the late music icon in one of the most colourful and instantly recognisable looks of her career. The collectible takes inspiration from the vibrant music video for the 1987 pop classic, recreating Houston’s joyful aesthetic at a time when she was cementing her place as one of the defining voices of her generation.

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The release arrives amidst a milestone year for Houston’s legacy. In 2026, the singer was honoured with The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Lifetime Achievement Award, while the New Jersey Hall of Fame marked 40 years of her extraordinary career and enduring cultural influence.

Developed with Pat Houston, executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and president of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, as well as Primary Wave Music, the doll was created with close attention to the singer’s fashion, signature beauty look and larger-than-life stage presence.

“Whitney Houston’s music has been the soundtrack to countless moments for fans around the world,” Nathan Baynard, vice-president and head of Barbie at Mattel, said, describing the release as a celebration of her “unmistakable style, joy and spirit”.

Pat Houston added that the doll honours an artist whose “voice, grace, beauty and spirit inspired generations around the world”.

Houston joins an increasingly star-studded Barbie Signature line-up that has turned some of music’s most influential performers into collectibles. Previous releases have paid tribute to Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Stevie Nicks, Aaliyah, Gloria Estefan, Kylie Minogue and Miley Cyrus, alongside icons including David Bowie, Elton John, Elvis Presley and Juan Gabriel.

For Barbie, these releases have become more than nostalgia-driven collector’s items. They offer a pop-culture snapshot of performers whose music helped shape entire eras.

And few fit that description quite like Houston. From Greatest Love of All and How Will I Know to I Will Always Love You, her voice continues to find new audiences decades later.

The Whitney Houston Barbie Signature doll has been available to UAE collectors via Amazon and Mattel Creations since August 8.