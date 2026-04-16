‘The White Lotus’ season 4 begins filming with new storyline

Production begins on the next chapter of the hit HBO series, with new cast and storyline expected

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Apr 2026, 2:21 PM
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The highly anticipated fourth season of Mike White’s hit series The White Lotus is officially underway, with filming beginning on the French Riviera, HBO confirmed on Wednesday, as reported by Variety.

Set against the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival, the new season will follow a fresh group of hotel guests and employees over the course of a week. “The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week,” the official synopsis states.

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Production will take place across several high-profile locations in France, including the Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will serve as the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hotel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes. Additional filming locations include St Tropez, Monaco, and Paris, while the storyline remains centred on the French Riviera.

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