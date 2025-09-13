Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Can’t make it to the Dubai International Stadium on September 14 for the India vs Pakistan blockbuster?

Don’t worry, plenty of venues across the city are screening the Asia Cup live, complete with big screens, food deals and great vibes.

India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday, September 14. The action begins at 6.30pm UAE time.

Here’s where you can catch the game live:

1. Huddle Sports Bar & Grill, Citymax Hotel, Bur Dubai

Catch all the Asia Cup matches at this buzzing sports bar, until September 28, where 24 HD screens ensure you don’t miss a single moment.

Feast on a mix of flavourful curries, juicy chicken wings, and classic burgers. With a minimum spend of just Dh150 grab a seat, grab a bite, and let the cricket fever take over.

2. The Groove House by Hitchki, Dubai Marina

The Groove House is screening all Asia Cup games on its big screen, including India vs Pakistan.

Beer buckets are on special offer throughout the tournament, making it a lively spot for fans to gather. There is free entry with a minimum spend of Dh200 per person.

3. The Permit Room, Mankhool

Dubai’s newest cricket HQ features 18 screens, including a giant LED, and revamped rooftop seating.

Expect quirky Indian dishes such as Dahi Bhalla Ice Cream Chaat and Amritsari Keema Kulcha, alongside bucket deals, double-up spirits, cocktails.

4. Tiger Bar Stock Exchange, Al Jaddaf

This first-of-its-kind stock-market-themed bar is offering unlimited drinks packages during India’s matches only.

With giant screens, immersive visuals and a buzzing crowd, it’s a hotspot for die-hard fans. House packages are priced at Dh199 and premium packages at Dh249.

5. Headlines, World Trade Centre

This popular chain that has branches across Dubai will also be screening the match on Sunday.

You can head to the popular spot, known for its live music, located at World Trade Centre to catch the game.