Where to watch Euros 2024 in Dubai

Charlotte and George were also in the photos
Score! You no longer have to worry about where you can catch the ongoing UEFA European Football Championship (Euros 2024).
The Football Lounge at The Agency, in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, is screening matches until July 14, and you are invited. To make the game even better, you can enjoy it on giant screens, beverage packages and football-themed menus.
Watch as the best teams descend on Germany to play for the most exciting championship of the year.
The film, which begins streaming on July 3, also stars Kevin Bacon
The new season will feature Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani
Coughlan is being trolled for an alleged ‘Photoshopped waist’
The couple is expecting their first child
Season three will be out on Amazon Prime Video on July 5
Netflix drama ''Maharaj' is based on one of the greatest legal battles in Indian history
Bollywood actors are expected to marry on June 23