Where to watch Euros 2024 in Dubai

The Football Lounge will have giant screens and football-themed menus

By CT Desk

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 2:08 PM

Score! You no longer have to worry about where you can catch the ongoing UEFA European Football Championship (Euros 2024).

The Football Lounge at The Agency, in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, is screening matches until July 14, and you are invited. To make the game even better, you can enjoy it on giant screens, beverage packages and football-themed menus.


Watch as the best teams descend on Germany to play for the most exciting championship of the year.

