Where to celebrate Diwali 2025 in UAE: Festive feasts, family fun, and cultural experiences

Dubai is glowing brighter than ever this Diwali, with the city’s top restaurants, hotels, and destinations rolling out special celebrations to mark the Festival of Lights. From lavish Indian feasts and creative cultural events to family-friendly getaways and golden giveaways, there’s something for everyone looking to embrace the season’s warmth and joy. Here are some of the best ways to celebrate Diwali 2025 across the UAE.

A Diwali feast of art and flavour

Jamavar Dubai and India’s renowned design house Good Earth are joining forces for “Diwali: A Feast in Chahar Bagh” — a weeklong celebration of heritage and haute cuisine from October 16 to 23. The Michelin-starred restaurant will transform into a stunning interpretation of the Persian-style Chahar Bagh, adorned with Good Earth’s hand-painted serveware, floral motifs, and elegant décor. Guests can indulge in a four-course festive menu by Chef Surender Mohan, featuring dishes like Kid Goat Shami Kebab, Murgh Nihari with saffron pulao, and a fragrant Gajrela dessert, priced from Dh375. It’s an immersive dining experience where design, storytelling, and gastronomy beautifully intertwine.

Two-week Diwali celebration

Festival Plaza is lighting up this Diwali with a two-week celebration of culture, creativity, and community from October 13 to 26. Shoppers can enjoy exclusive discounts, festive décor, and a chance to win Dh100,000 worth of gold through the “Shop, Scan & Strike Gold” raffle. The highlights unfold on October 24 and 25 with themed events — Legends of Diwali and Roshni Ke Rangmanch Se — featuring live music, workshops, performances, and traditional crafts. With colourful rangolis, photobooth spots, and plenty of festive cheer, Festival Plaza promises a radiant Diwali experience for the whole family.

Celebrate Diwali with flavours

This Diwali, Kamat is bringing festive indulgence to Palm Jumeirah with its newly opened outlet at Golden Mile Galleria. The beloved vegetarian restaurant invites guests to savour over 360 dishes from across India — from rich gravies and regional classics to Indo-Chinese favourites. To sweeten the celebration, Kamat is also offering handcrafted mithais and luxurious truffle gift boxes, perfect for sharing the festive spirit. Whether dining in or gifting loved ones, Kamat Golden Mile promises a vibrant feast and warm ambience to light up your Diwali.

A festive staycation

Make this Diwali shine brighter with a luxurious city escape at The H Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road. Offering up to 15 per cent off room rates, complimentary breakfast for two, and free stays and dining for kids under 12, this festive staycation blends comfort with celebration. Guests can enjoy early check-in, late check-out, room upgrades, and Dh150 worth of vouchers for indulgent moments at Santai Spa and H Bar. With Dubai’s top attractions — from Burj Khalifa to the Museum of the Future — just minutes away, The H Dubai is the perfect spot to unwind, explore, and celebrate the Festival of Lights in style.

Celebrate Diwali by the Creek

This Diwali, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek is lighting up the night with A Festival of Light by Studio Bollywood on October 17. For Dh99 per person, guests can savour a grand Indian buffet brimming with aromatic biryanis, curries, and tandoori delights, all set against a stunning backdrop of golden décor, twinkling diyas, and festive rangolis. The evening comes alive with a Bollywood band, DJ, dance performances, live Dhol, and Bhangra acts — creating an unforgettable celebration of light, music, and togetherness by the Creek.

Family Diwali fun

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a colourful family getaway at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah, on October 20. The resort’s Rixy Kids Club will host a lively lineup of Diwali-themed activities — from diya painting and rangoli art to Bollywood dance sessions and glow face painting — all designed to spark creativity and joy. Led by professionals, these cultural experiences let kids explore Indian traditions in a fun, interactive way. With all-inclusive stays starting from Dh1,530 per night, families can enjoy world-class dining, pools, and beachside relaxation for a festive escape by the sea.