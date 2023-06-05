When Shah Rukh Khan tackled a disrespectful elderly fan: 'This is not that kind of a show'

Comedian Cyrus Sahukar discussed the incident in his latest podcast episode

By CT Desk Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 1:20 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 1:57 PM

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is known to captivate his fans with his incredible charm and talent. Be it with his performances on screen or his engaging interviews, he never fails to mesmerise his audience.

Renowned comedians Cyrus Broacha and Cyrus Sahukar, in an episode of Broacha's podcast, discussed an incident involving Shah Rukh while shooting an episode of the Signature Masterclass program featuring the Baadshah of Bollywood himself.

Recalling the same, Sahukar said, “I did a masterclass with him. It was a one-hour-twenty-five-minute show on his life and journey. In the middle of that show, as SRK was talking about his childhood, how he got Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and how nervous he was about life, an uncle (elderly man) who was sitting in the front row began yelling SRK’s name.”

Sahukar quoted the audience member saying, "Aaj weakness lag rahi aankho me thodi" (I can see weakness in your eyes today). He further mentioned that upon hearing this, Shah Rukh paused and responded to the person, saying, "haa, theek hai… mein aapse baad me baat karunga" (Yes, alright... I will talk to you later).

Describing the audience member's reaction, Sahukar continued, "After SRK responded, that guy started talking more. 'I am an eye doctor. Do a little dance, share some sorrowful stories with us,' he said."

Sahukar expressed his admiration for how Shah Rukh handled the situation and quoted the Bollywood superstar's response: "Sir, mujhe lagta hai aap mujre-wujre par jaiye, ye vaisa show nahi hai" (Sir, I think you should go to a dance performance for that. This is not that kind of a show).

Sahukar concluded by praising Shah Rukh, stating, "Shah Rukh Khan is an exceptional person. The way he handled the situation and his graceful responses were so smooth and yet so kind."

ALSO READ: