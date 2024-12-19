When Saoirse Ronan scolded Timothee Chalamet on the set of 'Little Women'

Timothee Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan have two movies vying for top spot at Oscars 2025. The duo have been co-stars for two films, Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019).

During an event hosted by British Film Insititute and Vanity Fair on Wednesday evening, the Dune actor recalled the shoot for Little Women and shared a vital lesson in timekeeping that he received from Ronan.

Before their meeting for the Lady Bird shoot, which was written and directed by Greta Gerwig, Chalamet admitted being told about Ronan by Emery Cohen, who had worked with her on the 2016 hit Brooklyn.

"I kept hearing this name 'Saoirse, Saoirse' and didn't put two and two together when I saw the name spelt out, because I'm an ignorant American, but then we got to work and I was just blown away immediately," he said.

Adding to this, Ronan said, "We were very lucky that we clicked straight away and we had Greta, who from day one seemed to be so excited about what was happening between the two of us."

After the release, the duo earned their nominations at the Academy Awards. Chalamet was nominated for the film Call Me By Your Name while Ronan earned a nomination for her role in Lady Bird.

"Everyone was sort at a genesis, especially on Lady Bird," Chalamet said. "It was a small production and I feel like we had no clue how well received it was going to be."

The duo then returned to share the screen for Little Women. During the shoot, Chalamet admitted that he was once badly scolded by her co-star Ronan when he was holding production back by reaching late on the set.

"I was on the phone trying to do this thing, and I get this bang on my trailer door, like really intensely so I was thinking someone had died, and I opened the door and there was Saoirse in a bald cap and she was like, get to the trailer right now," said Chalamet.