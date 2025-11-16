When Salman Khan set Qatar buzzing with excitement

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set Qatar buzzing this weekend with his maiden DaBangg The Tour Reloaded performance in the country. It was a high-voltage evening packed with nostalgia, dance, comedy and star-powered spectacle, proving Bhaijaan's fandom across the world.

Taking over the stage with his signature swagger, Salman delivered a power-packed set of his biggest chartbusters, dancing to fan favourites including Oo Jaane Jana, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick, Pandey Jee Seeti from Dabangg, and Sajan Radio from Tubelight. The crowd erupted as he performed with full energy, with cheers echoing through the arena the moment he stepped into each iconic hook step.

In a heartwarming moment, the actor also invited children on stage to celebrate Children’s Day, grooving with them as the audience watched on, cheering loudly.

Salman wasn’t alone in lighting up the night; the star-studded Dabangg Tour lineup brought even more glamour and variety to the performance roster. Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Stebin Ben, and Maniesh Paul all joined him on stage, performing duets, dance numbers, and stand-up segments.

Salman shared some of his most memorable moments with Tamannaah Bhatia and Jacqueline Fernandez, performing crowd-pleasing duets that had fans on their feet.

The night’s funniest highlight came from Sunil Grover, who left the audience in stitches as he mimicked Salman’s mannerisms and iconic dialogues.

As for Salman, he's now back in Mumbai and will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. The film is currently under production and is scheduled for release in 2026.