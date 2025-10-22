When Sachin Tendulkar rewrote a scene in SRK's iconic Pepsi advertisement

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's calm demeanour on the field might be world-famous, but off it, the legendary batsman also had quite the creative streak.

Popular ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who directed several iconic commercials in the '90s, recently opened up about the story behind one of Pepsi's most popular ads, the one in 1999 featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin together. And, as it turns out, it was Tendulkar himself who came up with the most interesting twist in the script.

Recalling the shoot, Kakkar told ANI that Sachin, a "Marathi manus" by nature, was initially shy and reserved during early collaborations. But over time, he said, the cricketer grew more confident and began contributing ideas that were "actually very good."

"He actually suggested things in the script that were very good, like in that Shah Rukh film, where Shah Rukh dresses up like Sachin and walks into the World Cup team's dressing room to steal some Pepsis because they were being given for free," Kakkar told ANI.

As for what happens later in the ad, Azharuddin and the other players mistake Shah Rukh for the real Tendulkar and send him out to bat, much to his horror.

Originally, the script had Sachin picking up the bat and heading to the field. But the cricket icon had a different idea, one that changed the ad's ending and made it even funnier.

"So, Sachin, at that time, the script was that Sachin takes the bat and goes to bat. But Sachin says, 'Why should I do that? That's not fun. Let me take the Pepsi and go back to the dressing room, and let him go out.' So we said, 'Wow, what a good idea!'"

The ad went on to become one of the most memorable commercials of the late '90s and also popularised the now-legendary slogan, "Yeh Dil Maange More."

The advertisement remains one of the most celebrated collaborations between sports and Bollywood, marking a high point in Indian advertising during the 1990s.