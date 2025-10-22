  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:03 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.1°C

When Sachin Tendulkar rewrote a scene in SRK's iconic Pepsi advertisement

Popular ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who directed several iconic commercials in the 90s, recently opened up about the story behind one of Pepsi's most popular ads

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 4:03 PM

Top Stories

Gold and silver prices tumble: Is this a correction or start of a crash?

Gold and silver prices tumble: Is this a correction or start of a crash?

UAE: How smart irrigation can save region's date palms, groundwater

UAE: How smart irrigation can save region's date palms, groundwater

UAE's Emaar chief Alabbar says 'can raise $400 billion in a week' to fix US housing woes

UAE's Emaar chief Alabbar says 'can raise $400 billion in a week' to fix US housing woes

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's calm demeanour on the field might be world-famous, but off it, the legendary batsman also had quite the creative streak.

Popular ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who directed several iconic commercials in the '90s, recently opened up about the story behind one of Pepsi's most popular ads, the one in 1999 featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin together. And, as it turns out, it was Tendulkar himself who came up with the most interesting twist in the script.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

thumb-image

Fire on Air China flight shows why airlines are banning power bank use onboard

thumb-image

Look: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make red carpet debut as married couple

thumb-image

Ubuy rolls out ‘Ubuy Gift Cards’, expanding payment options for GCC shoppers

thumb-image

UAE expat's son dies by suicide after alleged humiliation by teacher in Kerala

 

Recalling the shoot, Kakkar told ANI that Sachin, a "Marathi manus" by nature, was initially shy and reserved during early collaborations. But over time, he said, the cricketer grew more confident and began contributing ideas that were "actually very good."

"He actually suggested things in the script that were very good, like in that Shah Rukh film, where Shah Rukh dresses up like Sachin and walks into the World Cup team's dressing room to steal some Pepsis because they were being given for free," Kakkar told ANI.

As for what happens later in the ad, Azharuddin and the other players mistake Shah Rukh for the real Tendulkar and send him out to bat, much to his horror.

Originally, the script had Sachin picking up the bat and heading to the field. But the cricket icon had a different idea, one that changed the ad's ending and made it even funnier.

"So, Sachin, at that time, the script was that Sachin takes the bat and goes to bat. But Sachin says, 'Why should I do that? That's not fun. Let me take the Pepsi and go back to the dressing room, and let him go out.' So we said, 'Wow, what a good idea!'"

The ad went on to become one of the most memorable commercials of the late '90s and also popularised the now-legendary slogan, "Yeh Dil Maange More."

The advertisement remains one of the most celebrated collaborations between sports and Bollywood, marking a high point in Indian advertising during the 1990s.