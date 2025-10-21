  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 21, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

When 'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves had his name changed

In a recent podcast, the Hollywood star revealed how he briefly changed his real name during the early days of his career

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 3:01 PM

Top Stories

Photos: Could electric tuk tuks be coming to UAE soon?

Photos: Could electric tuk tuks be coming to UAE soon?

UAE: Speed limiter devices to be installed in Ajman taxis to reduce road hazards

UAE: Speed limiter devices to be installed in Ajman taxis to reduce road hazards

UAE expat's son dies by suicide after alleged humiliation by teacher in Kerala

UAE expat's son dies by suicide after alleged humiliation by teacher in Kerala

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves once almost had his identity changed, thanks to his manager. In a recent podcast, the John Wick star revealed how he briefly changed his real name during the early days of his career.

"I was a professional actor around 16, 17. I ended up doing a movie in Toronto that got me an agent in LA. So, at 20 years old, I drove in my car to Los Angeles, got out of my car, and my manager said, 'We want to change your name,'" he shared, as quoted by E! News.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Paris Louvre heist lays bare museum security complaints

thumb-image

Chery Group and OMODA&JAECOO champion nature-based solutions at IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025

thumb-image

Premier League: Buendia seals comeback win for Villa at Tottenham

thumb-image

UAE: Man fined Dh20,000 for posting woman’s photos online without her consent

thumb-image

Historic Dh100 million UAE Lottery win: Top 7 biggest jackpots hit by expats

 

Admitting that he was initially confused by the suggestion, Keanu spoke about brainstorming for a new stage name.

"I remember I was walking on the beach and I was like, 'My name? What if I change my name?' My middle name is Charles, so I was like 'Chuck?' And I grew up on a street called Spadina - 'Chuck Spadina?' Then I was like, 'something Templeton.' But then I became 'KC Reeves," the actor recalled.

Even though Keanu Reeves adopted the new name for his very first film, he ended up ditching it only a few months later.

"I couldn't do it. So then I would be in auditions and they would go, 'KC Reeves.' And I wouldn't even answer. Six months later, I was like, 'I'm not doing this.' That's a Hollywood moment," he told the outlet.

As per Variety, Keanu Reeves was credited "KC Reeves" in one of his first films, a made-for-TV movie from 1986.

On the work front, Keanu will be next seen in the upcoming comedy, Good Fortune. Directed by Aziz Ansari, the film follows a guardian angel who loses his wings while teaching life lessons to a human. The film released in UAE cinemas on October 17.