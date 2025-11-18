What's 'very scary', according to actress Jennifer Lawrence?

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has spoken candidly about the anxiety she feels before the release of a film, admitting that waiting for public reaction remains one of the most challenging parts of her work, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a conversation, the Academy Award-winning actress, who stars opposite Robert Pattinson in Lynne Ramsay's upcoming film Die My Love, said she finds the anticipation "very scary," even after years in the industry.

"The experience only adds to the dread, because I've had so many experiences of working so hard on something, loving something so deeply, and then releasing it to the world, and the world just being like, 'Boo! Hate you!' It is so awful," Lawrence said.

"And yet, somehow, I read a script, I meet with the director, we get on set, we start doing it, and somehow I'm able to forget that this part of the process will happen. I mean, I'm very blessed and very lucky. But it's a very scary few months," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued, "My husband was so confused because he doesn't have as much experience with this stuff. So I was telling him about my anxiety, and he was like, 'But the movie's incredible.' And I was like, 'I know, but that doesn't matter. People might not get it.' And he was like, 'But they're wrong.' Like, as if that was supposed to make me feel better."

Die My Love was adapted from Ariana Harwicz's novel of the same name. It follows a writer named Grace (Lawrence) who, after moving to a remote Montana house with her husband Jackson (Pattinson), experiences a psychological and emotional breakdown following the birth of their child.

Lawrence earlier shared with the outlet opened up about the promotional tour for the film when it first premiered in Cannes in May, and said that it has been "such a weird experience". Partly because the film's themes are particularly personal for the actress, as she's been open about struggling with postpartum depression following the birth of her second child.

"It feels so private and personal, the movie, that it feels so violating that everybody's going to watch it and discuss it eventually," she said, adding, "It's insane to me that this is just a regular part of the process. It feels like your whole diary is about to be ripped apart by everybody. It feels very personal and weird. But I'm super grateful, I can't wait for people to see it," according to The Hollywood Reporter.