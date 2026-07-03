'American royal wedding': What we know as Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to tie knot

For months, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept fans guessing about their wedding plans, offering little more than glimpses and speculation since announcing their engagement in August last year.

But as reports swirled and preparations appeared to unfold behind the scenes in New York, excitement around what many have dubbed the "American royal wedding" reached a fever pitch.

While neither the pop star nor the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have publicly confirmed their plans, public records, event permits, and comments from city officials, have fuelled the speculation that the couple is hosting a private, two-day celebration in New York.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When and where is the wedding taking place?

The wedding has been the subject of intense speculation for weeks. Last month, TMZ reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had abandoned plans for a long-rumoured ceremony in Rhode Island after details of the venue allegedly became public.

Attention has since shifted to New York. According to the New York Times, permits were requested for a for a large-scale event at the 22,000-seat Madison Square Garden for early July, with road closures scheduled around the venue from July 2 to 4.

If the reports are accurate, the couple is expected to celebrate their wedding on Friday, July 3, at the iconic Manhattan area.

Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce already tied the knot?

Adding another twist to the speculation, the New York Post's Page six reported on Thursday that the couple may have already exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by a "tiny group of loved ones".

The report, which cited unnamed sources, did not specify when or where the ceremony took place. The pop star's publicist did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has confirmed that they are married.

What's the reported wedding schedule?

According to multiple reports, the celebrations began with an intimate rehearsal dinner for around 100 guests on Thursday, July 2, at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater.

The main festivities are expected to take place on Friday. Guests will reportedly begin arriving from 3.30pm, followed by a cocktail reception at 4pm. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5.30pm on the arena floor, before the reception gets underway at 6.30pm and continues into the early hours of Saturday.

Who is expected to perform?

The reported celebrations could also feature performances from music legends Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw.

The artists both hold a special place in Swift’s career. One of her earliest breakthrough hits was Tim McGraw, released when she was just 16, while Swift recently paid tribute to Nicks by wearing a custom-made “Stevie Knicks” shirt during the NBA Finals.

Who’s on the guest list?

More than 1,000 guests are expected to attend Friday’s celebrations, according to reports.

NBC News reported that invitees were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, with invitations said to be individually watermarked to discourage leaks. A no-phones policy has also been widely reported.

Among the celebrities rumoured to attend are Suki Waterhouse, Jack Antonoff, Antoni Porowski, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Zoë Kravitz, the Haim sisters and Swift’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson Berard.

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates, including Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, are also expected to be among the guests, alongside members of both families.

What’s been confirmed so far?

Despite weeks of speculation and widespread media reports, many details surrounding the celebrations remain unconfirmed.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the reported wedding plans, leaving fans eagerly waiting to see whether the highly anticipated celebration — and reports that the couple has already tied the knot — are officially confirmed.

What are the Swifties saying?

Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, have been quick to weigh in on the mounting speculation about the popstar's wedding, with many suggesting that the flurry of Manhattan preparations could be a deliberate distraction.

A large section of Swifties believe the singer is unlikely to host such a high-profile wedding at Madison Square Garden, pointing instead to her lyrics and past references to a more private setting.

Some have even cited her song lines about choosing a more secluded. venue, arguing that she would "choose the rose garden over Madison Square" rather than a globally recognised arena.

For now, however, much of the conversation remains speculation, with fans dissecting every detail as they wait for any official confirmation.