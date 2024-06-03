What makes reality TV such as 'Dubai Bling' so popular?

Cast of 'Dubai Bling'

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 3:13 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 3:46 PM

As much as we enjoy them, reality television demands walking a thin line between respecting cultural sensitivities and yet coming close to some semblance of authenticity. When Mazen Laham took on television production, he was driven by a curiosity about the medium and what it takes to create magic on the small screen. But the unprecedented popularity of Dubai Bling has made him think of television — reality television, in particular — differently. As the brains behind talked-about shows like Dubai Bling, It's OK and Shark Tank, Laham has mastered the fine art of telling the scriptless story with sensitivity. In an interview with City Times, he talks about what makes the messaging in this medium so powerful. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Take us through your formative years. What did your childhood look like?

I graduated from the Lebanese American University with a degree in Radio, TV, and Film. Following that, I completed an internship at CNN in London. My career journey began as a segment director at LBCI TV in Lebanon, where I worked on the renowned political talk show Kalam El Nas, which was the top-rated programme at the time. Over the course of approximately 10 years at LBCI, I produced numerous shows, including Ahmar bil Khat el Areed, Top Chef, Gladiators,The Price is Right, among others.

In 2014, I established Different Productions, venturing into independent production. Under my leadership, we have produced a wide range of successful shows, including Chopped, Astronauts, Saudi Star, The Mall, The Victorious, It’s Ok, Dubai Bling, Shark Tank, and many more.

What drew you initially towards television?

As a child, I was always filled with curiosity about what goes on behind the scenes whenever I watched a show, eager to unravel the magic of television production. Although I initially pursued studies in Business Administration, a field that wasn't my true passion, it seemed like a practical choice at the time, promising job security. The television industry was particularly daunting then, especially with most channels operating solely on terrestrial platforms, making securing a job in TV challenging.

However, after taking just one elective course in Radio/TV and Film, I realised that this was where my heart truly lay. I swiftly changed my major, discovering my genuine calling.

Having conceptualised Dubai Bling, how do you think OTT has changed the game for TV production?

OTT platforms have brought about a seismic shift in the landscape of television production, fundamentally altering the way content is created, distributed, and consumed. By democratising content creation, these platforms have empowered a diverse array of creators to produce high-quality programming, breaking down barriers to entry and fostering a more inclusive media landscape.

Moreover, OTT platforms have significantly expanded global accessibility to television content, transcending geographical boundaries and enabling viewers from around the world to access a vast array of programming with just a few clicks. This unprecedented level of accessibility has not only broadened the reach of content but has also facilitated cultural exchange and understanding on a global scale.

In addition to democratising content creation and broadening accessibility, OTT platforms have introduced adaptable release strategies that cater to the changing preferences of modern audiences. Unlike traditional linear television, which adheres to rigid scheduling, OTT platforms offer flexibility in release timing, allowing viewers to consume content at their convenience. This on-demand model has revolutionised the way audiences engage with television, empowering them to dictate when, where, and how they consume content.

Mazen Laham

Furthermore, OTT platforms leverage data-driven analytics to gain insights into viewer behaviour, preferences, and trends. By harnessing the power of data analytics, these platforms are able to tailor content recommendations, personalise user experiences, and optimise content strategies, ultimately enhancing viewer satisfaction and engagement.

Dubai Bling received widespread love from audiences, but there was also contention that it foregrounds the stereotype about Dubai as a space for luxe living. Where do you stand on that line of argument?

I firmly oppose the prevailing stereotype about Dubai. Contrary to misconceptions, many people across the globe aspire to live in Dubai due to its reputation as a land of boundless opportunity, where ambitions can be realised, and dreams can be fulfilled. The allure of Dubai transcends mere materialism; it embodies a spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship, and multiculturalism that attracts individuals from diverse backgrounds seeking to carve out their own paths to success.

Dubai Bling is not a documentary about the city itself; rather, it's a reality series centred around the lives of a select group of friends residing in Dubai. While some cast members may have attained success within the city, the primary focus of the show is on their personal experiences and interpersonal dynamics, rather than offering a comprehensive portrayal of Dubai as a whole.

Dubai is far more than its glitzy facade; it's a dynamic metropolis brimming with cultural diversity, economic vitality, and limitless opportunities for personal and professional growth. Beyond its iconic skyline and luxury resorts, Dubai boasts a thriving arts scene, world-class infrastructure, and a vibrant community of innovators and creatives. It's a city where tradition and modernity intersect, where ancient heritage coexists with cutting-edge technology, and where individuals from all walks of life come together to build a brighter future.

While it's true that Dubai has its share of wealth and extravagance, reducing the city to a mere symbol of opulence overlooks the myriad dimensions of its rich tapestry. By embracing a more nuanced perspective, we can appreciate Dubai for what it truly is: a dynamic and inclusive city that celebrates diversity, fosters innovation, and offers endless possibilities for those willing to seize them.

What, according to you, makes reality television so gripping for modern audiences?

Reality TV has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences around the world for a multitude of reasons. One of the primary appeals of reality TV lies in its ability to offer viewers a voyeuristic glimpse into the lives of real individuals. By showcasing the day-to-day experiences, struggles, and triumphs of ordinary people, these shows provide a fascinating window into the human condition, allowing audiences to connect on a deeply personal level.

The allure of reality TV stems from its unscripted and spontaneous nature, which sets it apart from traditional scripted programming. Viewers are drawn to the authenticity and rawness of these shows, which often capture genuine moments of emotion, conflict, and vulnerability. Whether it's witnessing heartfelt conversations, heated arguments, or moments of joy and celebration, audiences are riveted by the unpredictable twists and turns that unfold in real time.

Moreover, reality TV offers a diverse array of narratives and storylines that cater to a wide range of interests and preferences. From intense competition shows to heartwarming personal growth journeys and complex relationship dynamics, there's something for everyone in the world of reality television. These captivating human interest narratives not only entertain but also resonate deeply with viewers, sparking empathy, curiosity, and emotional investment in the lives of the participants.