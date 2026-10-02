"What if I am 71 now...": Anupam Kher takes on 35-foot rock climbing challenge

Actor Anupam Kher recently took on an unexpected fitness challenge during his visit to a mall in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he climbed a 35-foot indoor rock-climbing wall.

Sharing a video of the activity on social media, the 71-year-old actor also penned a reflective note about overcoming self-doubt and pushing his own limits.

In the video, Kher can be seen making his way up the climbing wall, showcasing his physical fitness and determination.

“Sometimes, looking up at a challenge, we begin to decide what we cannot do before we have even tried. Today, at a mall in Raleigh, North Carolina I stood before a 35-foot indoor rock climbing wall. I watched people climb. Most of the people couldn’t reach the top! When Herman encouraged me to try, I had my doubts. Then I remembered the boy who grew up climbing hills in Shimla. And I thought, “Chalo, let me try. So what if I am 71 now!” Kher wrote.

Kher explained that while he was secured with a harness, the climb still required him to make every move himself, relying on his hands and feet to find his way up the wall.

“Looking at the top was one thing. Finding my way towards it, one hold at a time, was another,” he wrote.

Reaching the top left Kher with a strong sense of achievement, as he added, “When I reached the top, I felt a wonderful sense of achievement. I had given myself a chance to discover what I was still capable of. That is called the triumph of human spirit! The human mind and spirit hold possibilities that doubt can keep us from exploring,” Kher wrote.

The actor’s post has drawn attention not only for his adventurous spirit but also for the fitness and energy he displayed while taking on the demanding climbing challenge.

On the work front, Anupam Kher has been celebrating a successful tour of his Hindi play Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane.

Kher's new stage production titled Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane is presented by Anupam Kher Studio, featuring Kher with actor Swaroop Sampat. With the music for the production being composed by Anu Malik, this marks the first time the composer is creating music for a stage play. (ANI)