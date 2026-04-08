Why Alia Bhatt’s ‘cringe’ hosting debut clips miss the bigger story

Alia Bhatt’s debut as a live award-show host should have been treated for what it was: an actor stepping into a brand-new arena, flanked by comics who do this every weekend for a living.

Instead, the morning after the 2026 Screen Awards, our feeds were flooded with the same words on loop… “cringe”, “second-hand embarrassment”, “overacting”. And all hanging off a few carefully stitched clips from a three-hour show.

In those reels, every nervous laugh is magnified, every flat joke replayed, every non-reaction from the audience cut together to amplify awkwardness.

But the full picture looked very different. Here was a top-billed heroine in a power tux, trading lines with comedy heavyweights such as Sunil Grover and Zakir Khan, leaning into the script, taking digs at herself and shouldering a format that is unforgiving even to veterans.

The fact of the matter

Let’s be honest: “average” hosting is not a rare phenomenon. We’ve all sat through award nights where the jokes didn’t land, where the banter dragged on forever, where even the most charismatic male stars looked visibly out of depth.

Live hosting is not just reading a teleprompter with a charming smile, but a skill that’s honed the hard way. Comedians spend years on small stages, slogging in front of ten people so that one day they can kill it in front of ten thousand people.

So, in a bird’s-eye view, this has got nothing to do with gender, really. But when it does become about gender is when we conveniently forget that this is hardly the first time a few jokes by a stage host didn’t land.

When criticism stops being gender-neutral

In fact, in the format of live stage hosting, such moments are not even an exception. There have been plenty of instances of male hosts faltering in similar arenas. But what usually follows is some mild snark, a “last night’s show was a snooze” text, maybe a meme or two and then everybody moves on, fully expecting those same men to be rehired next season.

So, why does that same grace evaporate into thin air the minute a woman occupies that same space? With Alia, the conversation in the comments sections of these viral trolling reels doesn’t say, “this script didn’t work” or “live comedy is hard”. It suddenly becomes about how “she should never host again”, “anchoring is not your cup of tea”, “stick to acting”.

The failure in this instance – or rather, perceived failure, because she by no stretch of imagination "failed" at the job – is personalised and then used as a cautionary tale for every other woman who might dare to try something new. It sends a memo to every other actress considering a similar leap that if she's not absolutely sure she'll nail it, she shouldn’t bother.

It is no wonder then that we've only seen Farah Khan as token female representation on Hindi film award stages so far.

Because the way we respond to perceived "failure" isn’t always gender neutral.

Men are allowed to fail loudly, repeatedly and still be seen as worthy of opportunity. Whereas a woman first has to fight ten times as hard to get the opportunity and God forbid she’s anything less than stellar — that’s it, she’s never to dream of it again.

Criticism vs discouragement

None of this is to say Alia’s hosting was flawless or above criticism. There is room to say “the script was weak”, “some bits felt forced”, “she looked nervous” and still not weaponise that feedback into a full-blown career analysis.

But the viral troll fest is by no means constructive criticism, because it doesn’t seem to be aimed at improving the work but rather at discouraging the attempt.

If we truly believe in equality, then equality has to include equal access to the learning curve — the right to be mediocre sometimes, to experiment, to fail, to grow into a craft instead of nailing it in one go. Men have been afforded that right for decades on our screens, our stages, our newsrooms and boardrooms.

Why this moment mattered

On paper, this is just one hosting job. But on screen it looked like something we still see far too rarely. For once, a heroine wasn’t just walking the red carpet and sitting in the front row waiting for her name to be called.

In an industry where most big-ticket stages are helmed by men, that visual alone nudged the needle. A young girl watching at home could, for a second, imagine herself not only winning awards but also hosting the night, calling the shots, taking up noisy, chaotic space.

That matters, especially in a climate where women are constantly told, in a hundred polite ways, to shrink themselves just enough to fit everyone else’s comfort.

Let women fail, so they can lead

Alia Bhatt walked into a notoriously unforgiving arena, alongside professional comics and tried something new. Was every line a winner? No.

But the courage to step outside her comfort zone, to take jokes on her own image, to stand on an otherwise heavily male-dominated stage, is exactly the kind of leap we should be encouraging and cheering for.

If we want more women on stage, we need to allow them to fail first.

