Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' to release in summer 2023

A towering figure in 21st-century ballet, Zakharova will bring the production MODANSE to the city
American filmmaker Wes Anderson's latest twee drama Asteroid City is all set to land in theatres next summer.
According to Variety, the film's studio, Focus Features, has set a limited theatrical release on June 16, 2023 with a wider expansion planned for June 23.
Asteroid City will open in theatres on the same day as the The Flash film. Disney will bring Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to the big screen a week after Anderson's movie debuts nationwide.
The 1950s-set Asteroid City is described as a "poetic meditation on the meaning of life." The film takes place in a fictional American desert town during a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention, reported Variety.
Chaos ensues as the event, organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.
As per Variety, Anderson, whose recent films include Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch, co-wrote the story with Roman Coppola.
The starry cast features a mix of newcomers and familiar faces to Anderson's cinematic universe, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston and Ed Norton among others.
