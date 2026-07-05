Wedding festivities begin at Aamir Khan's residence; Ambani family among early guests

Wedding celebrations are underway at Aamir Khan's Mumbai residence, with guests beginning to arrive ahead of the Bollywood superstar's intimate wedding ceremony with longtime partner Gauri Spratt on Sunday.

Among the first high-profile guests to reach the actor's Pali Hill home were Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his family. In videos shared by paparazzi, the Ambani family was seen arriving at the venue in a convoy of cars.

Filmmaker and actor Ashutosh Gowariker was also spotted making his way to Aamir's residence ahead of the ceremony.

The actor's bungalow has been decorated for the occasion with lights and festive arrangements, as preparations continued through the weekend.

Paparazzi videos from outside Aamir Khan's Pali Hill residence showed the bungalow being adorned with decorative lights and festive decor ahead of the ceremony. On Saturday, several workers were also seen bringing in chairs and other furniture, believed to be part of the seating arrangements for wedding guests.

Heavy rain in Mumbai, however, did little to slow the preparations. Workers wearing raincoats continued with the decorations and logistical arrangements even as showers lashed the city. Aamir's sister was also spotted arriving at the residence ahead of the celebrations.

The wedding marks a new chapter in Aamir's personal life. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir made his relationship with Gauri Spratt public during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year, introducing her to the media.