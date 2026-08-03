5 wealthy celebrities who still live modestly despite their massive fortunes

Wealth often brings luxury, but not everyone chooses to spend it that way. Some of the world's richest celebrities have stayed true to the practical habits they developed long before fame, proving that success doesn't always change the way they live.

Here are a few celebrities who have stayed true to those modest habits despite their success.

1. Tom Holland, estimated net worth: $25 million

Tom Holland recently reminded fans of that after admitting he still shares streaming subscriptions with friends and family.

While promoting Spider Man: Brand New Day during an interview with LADbible, the actor laughed that he probably "shouldn't say this," before revealing he still splits the cost of streaming services instead of paying for each one himself.

2. Bill Gates, estimated net worth: $184 billion

Bill Gates has never been interested in flashy accessories. Even today, the Microsoft co-founder is frequently seen wearing a simple Casio watch instead of the luxury timepieces many billionaires favour.

The affordable watch has become one of Gates' signature accessories. Although it first attracted attention years ago, Gates continues to wear Casio watches at public appearances, reflecting his long standing preference for practicality over status symbols.

3. Warren Buffett estimated net worth $168 billion

Warren Buffett remains one of the world's best known examples of modest living.

Despite being worth billions, the Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the Omaha home he bought in 1958 for $31,500 and has repeatedly said he has never felt the need to upgrade to a lavish mansion.

More than six decades later, Buffett's lifestyle has changed very little. His decision reflects his belief that wealth is not defined by extravagant spending.

4. Keanu Reeves, estimated net worth: $380 million

Keanu Reeves has built a reputation as one of Hollywood's most down to earth stars. While he became famous for riding public transportation years ago, Reeves continues to keep a remarkably low profile today.

He is regularly photographed grabbing coffee, taking solo walks around Los Angeles and riding his motorcycle instead of embracing the lavish lifestyle often associated with A list celebrities.

Despite his immense wealth, Reeves is known for his humble personality and modest lifestyle.

5. Keke Palmer, estimated net worth: $7.5 million

Keke Palmer has made living below her means one of her biggest financial priorities despite years of success in Hollywood.

Speaking to CNBC Make It in 2025, Palmer said she intentionally keeps her expenses far below what she can afford.

"I live under my means. I think it's incredibly important," she said. "If I have $1 million in my pocket, my rent is going to be $1,500."

Palmer reinforced that mindset during her 2026 Marie Claire cover interview, explaining that she would rather buy an Audi than an Aston Martin because she never wants her lifestyle to depend on unpredictable income.

Her social media reflects a similar mindset, with Palmer often sharing motivational messages about living intentionally, treating others with kindness and placing more value on character than material possessions.

While each celebrity has their own approach to money, they all challenge the idea that becoming rich automatically means living lavishly.

Whether it's sharing subscriptions, wearing practical accessories, living below their means, choosing a low key lifestyle or staying in the same family home for decades, these famous faces prove that modest habits can last long after the millions start rolling in.