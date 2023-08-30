'We still talk every day': Liam Neeson on his bond with wife who tragically passed away 14 years ago

Neeson remained single after his wife Natasha Richardson's ski injury that led to her demise

by CT Desk Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM

Renowned actor Liam Neeson, known for his roles in the Taken series, has revealed the poignant way he remains connected to his late wife, Natasha Richardson, even years after her tragic passing. Neeson heartbreakingly shared that he engages in conversations with his wife "every day," speaking of her in the present tense as if she were still with him.

The 71-year-old widower had been married to fellow actor Natasha since 1994. However, in 2009, tragedy struck when Richardson suffered a ski injury while with her eldest son, Michael, leading to her untimely demise. Despite the loss, Neeson has maintained a strong connection to her memory, referencing her ongoing presence in his life.

During an interview with Conan O'Brien, Neeson opened up about his continued conversations with Natasha. Responding to O'Brien's apology for bringing up a difficult memory, Neeson stated, "No, it’s fine. We still talk every day, me and Natasha. Every day."

The couple had been together for 15 years, sharing two children, Micheal and Daniel. Neeson was by Richardson's side during her last moments in a New York City hospital.

The pain of Natasha Richardson's loss extended to their family, with their older son, Michael, acknowledging the profound impact of his mother's sudden death at the age of 13. Reflecting on the incident, Michael Neeson shared, "It was so sudden. When it's unexpected and it's just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not.

"She was a terrific, terrific mother. What I wish is I could have just these adult conversations with her, these random questions about the industry or music," he added.

