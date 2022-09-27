'We connected the very second we met': Parineeti Chopra on working with Harrdy Sandhu in 'Code Name Tiranga'

The Bollywood actor looks forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the film

By ANI Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 10:16 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 10:20 AM

Parineeti Chopra is looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to her and Harrdy Sandhu's chemistry in Code Name Tiranga.

Recalling how music and food broke the ice between her and Harrdy, Parineeti said, "Harrdy and I connected the very second we met each other, it was as if we had known each other for years. Given that we are both Punjabis we would speak in our mother tongue on set all the time and no points for guessing what the two things we connected most on are - music and food."

She added, "He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share and hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together."

In the film, Parineeti will be seen showcasing her action side.

"As an actor, we are constantly blessed to have many firsts all through our career. I'm thrilled that in my 11th year in cinema I'm doing my first full-blown action film and I'm ecstatic about the reaction that I have been getting for Code Name Tiranga's teaser. It is hugely encouraging for someone who has never dabbled in this genre.

"The teaser is just a glimpse of what to expect from the trailer and my performance on screen. I have pushed myself and my body for this intensely physically challenging film but I have thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. I had always wanted to present myself in an entirely new way on screen with the action genre and I couldn't have found a better film to do the same because it has allowed me to express freely and show audiences what I can do when presented with an opportunity like this," she added.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Code Name Tiranga will release in theatres on October 14.