Watch: Why cricketer Hardik Pandya could not lift wife Natasa Stankovic during a photoshoot

They may have married a few years ago, but cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic decided to renew their vows in a celebration that took place in February this year. Natasa has been sharing clips from that celebration on her social media.
The most recent episode of Pitch Perfect — Fairy Tale Love Story shows some exciting behind-the-scenes moments from the wedding. The clip was captioned by Natasa on her YouTube channel as: "Welcome to Episode 6! Immerse yourself in the elegance and romance of a white wedding. From a delightful brunch to breathtaking makeup looks, heartfelt vows, cake cutting, champagne popping, and a joyous afterparty, this episode captures every magical moment. Get ready to be swept away by the beauty and celebration!"
The video captures some behind-the-scenes moments from the couple's wedding photoshoot, where the groom is seen asking Natasa that the photographers want him to lift her up to which he responded saying that's not happening.
