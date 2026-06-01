Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate IPL win with dance; video wins hearts

Actor Anushka Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were seen dancing and celebrating at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory party after the franchise clinched its second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, with videos from the celebration quickly going viral on social media.

A video shared by RCB captured the couple enjoying the post-match celebrations after the team secured a five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, India on Sunday.

"King Kohli's masterclass on the dance floor...Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1," the caption reads along with the video.

As the team gathered to mark the achievement, Virat and Anushka appeared in high spirits, sharing joyful moments together on the dance floor. The video also showed Virat breaking into a celebratory dance with RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

Fans expressed their excitement and reacted to the video. One of the social media users wrote, "This trophy is unmatched", while another commented, "Virat on field.. Virat on dance floor."

Apart from the couple's dance, Virat's T-shirt also grabbed attention. He sported a T-shirt carrying the message, "One felt nice, we did twice," referencing RCB's back-to-back IPL titles.

Following the historic win, Anushka gave a special shout-out to her husband on social media. She shared a picture of Virat flaunting the T-shirt from the after-party on her Instagram and accompanied it with a heart emoji.

Earlier, during the title-winning moments at the stadium, Anushka, seated in the VIP stand, quickly rose to applaud RCB's achievement.

The star batter immediately looked towards the stands and blew a flying kiss to her.

Videos and pictures of the exchange quickly went viral on social media as fans celebrated yet another memorable "Virushka" moment. Anushka later joined the celebrations on the field as RCB players lifted the IPL trophy in front of a packed crowd.