Watch 'Vikram Vedha' in UAE cinemas with City Times

We have an exclusive screening of the blockbuster for our readers on September 30

By CT Desk Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 12:25 PM

City Times is holding an exclusive screening of the upcoming Bollywood blockbuster Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, as part of our #CityTimesTakesYouToTheMovies campaign.

The screening is being held for a select group of loyal readers on Friday, September 30 from 7:30pm at Novo Cinemas, Dubai Festival City.

Saif, who is known for his versatility across Bollywood, plays the role of a tough, heroic, and honest cop Vikram in the film. Hrithik, on the other hand, is a dreaded gangster Vedha. The Krrish actor sports a rugged fearless look with long hair and beard. The fans are excited to see how this 'good vs evil' story will play out.

The two actors last shared screen space in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar & Gayathri, is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, helmed by the same director duo. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 29 in the UAE.