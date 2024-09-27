Watch: Vicky Kaushal steals the show with viral 'Tauba Tauba' moves as IIFA Awards 2024 kickstarts in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 8:56 PM

The IIFA Awards 2024 have officially kicked off in Abu Dhabi, and the city has been buzzing with excitement as some of Bollywood’s biggest stars gather for a weekend of celebration, music, and green carpet glamour. The star-studded press conference, featuring actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rana Daggubati, set the tone for what promises to be a memorable weekend.

One of the standout moments from the event was Kaushal, who effortlessly charmed the audience by singing his viral track Tauba Tauba live on stage. The actor, known for his charisma and dance moves, didn’t stop there.

He also invited an audience member to the stage and taught them the signature dance steps from the song, leaving the crowd cheering loudly. Shahid Kapoor, who joined Kaushal on stage, couldn’t help but compliment his talent and knack for Punjabi music.

"My first-ever best actor award was with IIFA," Kaushal recalled. "I hosted IIFA last time, and I'm hosting this time also. But this time it's even more special because I'm hosting with the most special human being, and that's Shah Rukh Khan."

Kaushal's admiration for the Bollywood icon didn’t end there. As he donned a pair of stylish sunglasses, he shared the story behind them: "Of course, these sunglasses I'm wearing are part of vanity because we all love vanity as actors, but it also comes because of working with a man who works 24 hours straight, and that's Shah Rukh Khan, sir. A couple of hours before, we were rehearsing on stage for our show, and that's why I'm wearing glasses, so you don't think I was partying all night!"