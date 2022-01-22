Watch: Sushmita Sen, daughter sing Spanish song together in adorable video

The former Miss Universe recently announced her separation from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl

La Soledad (the Solitude) is a beautiful Spanish song, popularised by Italian singer Laura Pausini in her 1993 album. And the lyrics are wonderful, talking about ‘Marco has left never to return/The morning train now arrives with him/Its just a heart with a metallic soul/in the grey fog surrounding the city.’

It’s a song that has fascinated actress Sushmita Sen (Miss Universe 1994), who recently announced her separation from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. And on Friday night, Sushmita posted a wonderful two-plus-minute video, sitting in a car and singing the song. Daughter Alisah, who was in the backseat, also joined in.

“#lasoledad 🎶😁❤️ A Spanish song I’ve loved since my teenage…and now my teenager sings along with me!!!😇💋,” said Sushmita on Instagram.

“Aah, life comes a full circle!!! May you always find the courage to sing through life’s journey Alisah Shona…This memory I will cherish a lifetime!!!😇😍💋❤️🎶💃🏻#proudmaa.” And to Laura she said: “@laurapausini YOU ROCK!!!👊❤️ I love you guys!! #sharing #apieceofmyheart #duggadugga #happyweekend 😀🥂🎶🌈.”

The actress adopted two daughters, Renee in 2000 and Alisah, about a decade later. Sushmita made her digital debut with Aarya Season 2 (streaming on Disney+Hotstar), and she has been praised for her performance.

She also recently won the International Association of Working Women award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV series recently.