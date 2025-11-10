Watch: Supermodel Bella Hadid brings her magic to Dubai

Fresh off a headline-making stop in Kuwait, American-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid set Dubai abuzz with her latest appearance to unveil her highly anticipated fragrance line, Orebella, at the Mall of the Emirates on November 9.

Hundreds of fans were at the Fashion Dome, many even waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of the 29-year-old star. Dressed in an ivory top and matching long-length trousers, Hadid was all smiles as she waved, posed, and indulged in countless selfies with her admirers.

The Dubai pop-up offered fans a sensory preview of Orebella, Hadid’s alcohol-free fragrance line, which officially launches in the UAE this December, followed by Saudi Arabia in 2026. The event also featured a lively on-stage chat between Hadid and a Dubai radio personality, in which the model spoke about her passion for fragrance and the inspiration behind her line.

Hadid’s stop in Dubai follows a crowd-stopping visit to Kuwait, where thousands packed The Avenues Mall, spanning multiple floors to see her in person. The response from regional fans has been nothing short of electric, with excitement building for Orebella’s Middle East debut.

Launched globally in May 2024, Orebella was born from Hadid’s own sensitivity to alcohol in traditional perfumes — a challenge that led her to experiment with essential oils and clean ingredients. “It became overwhelming rather than calming,” Hadid has said of her experience with conventional scents. “Essential oils became an artistic and experimental process for me, creating fragrances that reflect my energy, memories, and connection with others.”

The shake-before-use formula fuses nature-inspired oils with modern scent layering. The collection includes five fragrances: Window2Soul, Salted Muse, Blooming Fire, Nightcap, and Eternal Roots.

The Dubai pop-up also teased the upcoming launch of Ulta Beauty’s first UAE store, set to open at Mall of the Emirates in 2026. The American retailer will offer a curated selection of top global brands, including Hadid’s own Orebella line, with Dubai Mall and Saudi Arabia outlets to follow soon after.