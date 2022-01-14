Watch: SpiceJet flight attendant dances to Bollywood song on empty flight, wows viewers

Uma Meenakshi has danced to several popular songs and garnered hundreds of thousands of likes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 10:20 AM

Videos of flight attendants from SpiceJet and IndiGo dancing on empty flights have wowed viewers on social media, with hundreds of thousands of likes have been recorded.

One SpiceJet flight attendant, who is also a singer, adds a note at the end of every post she puts on Instagram to let her followers know that the video was filmed on the ground with prior permission and without passengers.

Uma Meenakshi has posted several videos of her dancing to Bollywood numbers and even a Sri Lankan song ('Manike Mage Hithe') in empty aircraft and airports. She has danced to ‘Urvashi Urvashi, Take it easy’ from Hum Se Hai Muqabala, 'Navrai Majhi' from English Vinglish and 'Chaka Chak' from Atrangi De.

