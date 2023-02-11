Watch: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's heartwarming wedding video goes viral

From a spectacular night out to a luxurious afternoon tea, there are many ways to spend your Thursday in the country
After pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Jaisalmer wedding began doing the rounds online, the bride shared a beautiful, heartwarming video from their big day.
The video opens with Kiara walking under a customary 'phoolon ki chaadar' (blanket of flowers) as the song 'Ranjha' from 'Shershaah' plays softly. The soulful track was specially rewritten for their wedding.
The Wedding Filmer, who documented their wedding, revealed how Kiara was adamant on having 'Ranjha' as her wedding song.
"Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on 'Ranjha', which is their song. 'But it's a sad song!' I argued. 'But it's our song!' She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone's dreams came true! #twfclassics #theweddingfilmer #twfmusic," The Wedding Filmer posted on their Instagram.
The bride enters in her dreamy pink trousseau she dances towards her to-be husband, who cheekily looks towards his imaginary wristwatch.
As they playfully complete the 'varmala' ceremony, bright pink confetti rains upon them in a stunning scene that looks straight out of a movie.
The video ended with the couple's now signature pose of them smiling at each other with their hands folded, making fans swoon.
"World's best couple", one fan wrote on the post, as others also shared a similar sentiment while commenting.
