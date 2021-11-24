Bollywood: Shahid Kapoor rises from the ashes of a cricket career in 'Jersey'

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur as Shahid Kapoor's wife and Pankaj Kapur as his mentor

The trailer of Indian actor Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey released on Tuesday evening.

Jersey, which is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name, features Shahid Kapoor as a talented but failed cricketer who decides to rise again and re-enter the game in his thirties for the sake of his son.

The film stars Mrunal Thakur as Shahid Kapoor's wife and Pankaj Kapur as his mentor. The trailer starts with Shahid Kapoor, who once used to be a popular cricketer but isn't doing anything professionally currently, asking his wife for some money, after which she denies.

He takes his son to his cricket training when the kid asks him to give him a cricket jersey as a gift on his next birthday. Shahid, who is "struggling to make ends meet, wants to fulfill his child's wish" but for that, he has to face his "heroic past."

Hours before the release of the trailer of ‘Jersey’ on Tuesday evening, Shahid Kapoor, was all praise for the film.

“ITS TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years,” Shahid shared on Twitter. “This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go”

The film will be released on December 31, 2021, and has influenced the actor a great deal. Admitting that he was unhappy with the way his career was shaping, Shahid said that he cried four to five times when he saw Nani, the famous Telugu star, in the original film made in the south Indian language.

“I watched Jersey before Kabir Singh,” he said, referring to the 2019 Hindi version of the other great Telugu film. “The time when I saw it, I was unhappy. I used to think where my career would go, what I will do next. So, I could relate to the story of Jersey, which is about late success. It’s about a man who finds glory at a time when people retire,” said Shahid.