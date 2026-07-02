Watch: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new cricket stadium in Los Angeles

The new venue is set to host cricket matches during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, making it an important step for the sport's growth in the country

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 2 Jul 2026, 11:39 AM
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Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his Knight Riders Group (KRG) officially unveiled a new world-class cricket stadium at the Fairplex in Pomona, Los Angeles, California.

The new venue is set to host cricket matches during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, making it an important step for the sport's growth in the country.

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The actor, who co-owns the Los Angeles Knight Riders franchise, shared his happiness on social media as a project that started as a "dream" finally became a reality. Calling it a place for sports, entertainment and families, SRK also thanked everyone who supported the journey.

"What started as a dream... turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families... and memories that last forever. Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah, & @ICC and @Sanjog_G for being so supportive."

"This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @LA_KnightRiders," he added.

The Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona County, Los Angeles, is also set to host its first-ever competitive cricket match today.

The venue will also become the home ground of the Los Angeles Knight Riders and will stage the franchise's first-ever home match in Major League Cricket.

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