Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji turn National Award win into '90s Bollywood nostalgia

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji just gave fans a throwback to the magic of the ’90s. The two stars, who were both honoured at this year’s National Awards, marked the milestone with a playful new video on social media, where they recreated the iconic romance of 'Tu Pehli Tu Akhri', a track that now features in Aryan Khan’s much-anticipated debut series The Ba*ds of Bollywood.

In the Instagram reel, Shah Rukh and Rani are seen dancing to the number with the original song layered in, a scene straight out of their evergreen filmography together. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh wrote: “National award hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi (our National Award wish has finally been fulfilled) yay congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always.”

WATCH:

The 71st National Film Awards, announced on August 1, recognised Shah Rukh for his dual role in Atlee’s action hit Jawan. The film, co-starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi, turned out to be both a blockbuster success.

Rani, meanwhile, took home Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was also named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Aryan’s series, headlined by Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, begins streaming September 18 on Netflix.